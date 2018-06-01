Exeter appoint Matt Taylor as manager after Paul Tisdale exit

Matt Taylor spent four years as a player at Exeter before returning to the club as under-23 coach

League Two side Exeter City have appointed former player Matt Taylor as their new manager following the departure of long-serving boss Paul Tisdale earlier on Friday.

Tisdale, 45, left the Grecians after 12 years in charge.

Taylor spent four years at St James Park, scoring 20 goals in 162 appearances between 2007 and 2011.

The former Charlton and Cheltenham defender, 36, had been coach of Exeter's under-23 side.

"The club board met this afternoon and have appointed Matt Taylor as the new manager of Exeter City," a club statement said.

The Devon side, who lost the League Two play-off final to Coventry on Monday, have not disclosed the length of Taylor's contract.