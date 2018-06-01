Ballymena sign Mayse and Lecky

Ryan Mayse joins Ballymena United after beating them in the League Cup final with Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United have signed winger Ryan Mayse and striker Adam Lecky.

Mayse joins from Dungannon Swifts, while former Ballinamallard United striker Lecky moves after living in Australia for 18 months.

The duo join after six new arrivals were announced by Ballymena in May, including Shane McGinty, James Knowles and Jonathan Addis.

Conor McCloskey, Gary Thompson and Kyle Owens have left the Sky Blues since the end of the season.

Mayse was instrumental in the Swifts' historic League Cup success in February's final against United, but was placed on the transfer list at his own request in May.

Speaking after the new signings were announced, Ballymena boss David Jeffrey said:

"Ryan caught my attention a couple of years ago at Ballinamallard with his quick play, his skills and his tenacity.

"He knows no fear and I have watched his career from a distance.

"We know all too well of his strengths, not least from the league cup final.

"He can play wide on either side of the pitch and through the middle with great pace, ability and finishing - he would be a great asset in any team.

"When Adam left to go to Australia, he had very much been on our radar prior to leaving.

"He is a physically big athlete who can play at centre forward and also in the middle of the park, but what is so impressive is his football brain and exquisite touch."