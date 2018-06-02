Owen Coyle backs co-manager team to take Ross County forward

Kettlewell and Ferguson will aim to take Ross County straight back to the Premiership

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson can oversee a revival at Ross County, says former boss Owen Coyle.

The pair took over after Coyle's exit on 1 March but could not prevent the Dingwall club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

"They are going to be terrific young coaches," Coyle told BBC Scotland.

"They are enthusiastic and dynamic and I'm sure they will take the club forward."

County, who started the season with Jim McIntyre in charge, won only six league games all season.

The end of their six-year stay in the top flight was confirmed on the final weekend as they finished four points adrift.

"They will have the passion, desire and drive to come back at the first attempt," added former Burnley, Bolton and Blackburn manager Coyle.

"But the championship is a tough, tough league.

"[Chairman] Roy MacGregor will give them the backing and they have a passionate support.

"There's no doubt that if they have to take that step back it will be for two forward."

Owen Coyle won four league matches in his five months in Dingwall

Coyle, 51, signed an 18-month deal in September but lasted just five months, winning four of the 21 league matches he oversaw.

"The people I feel for are Roy MacGregor, who is such a wonderful man, and the fans.

"Ultimately, over the course of the season, every one of us didn't do well enough.

"The plan was always to bring through Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson after my 18 months. Unfortunately the process was accelerated. I thought it would provide a fresh boost."

Glaswegian Coyle has no plans to return to Scotland as he enjoys family time in England and helping out his son Owen Junior, who coaches the England amputee team.

"If the right thing comes along, obviously you'd look at that," he said.

"I like being down the road in England and that's where we'll remain."