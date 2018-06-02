Scotland U21s 2-1 South Korea U20s: Gilmour & Burke score in Toulon Tournament win

Billy Gilmour celebrates his goal with Fraser Hornby as Scotland defeated South Korea

Scotland Under-21s defeated South Korea 2-1 to put themselves on the verge of a semi-final place at the Toulon Tournament in France.

Scott Gemmill's side were 2-0 in front after just eight minutes through Billy Gilmour and Oliver Burke.

South Korea pulled one back through a second-half Kangin Lee free-kick.

The victory puts the Scots top of Group B and they will reach the last four of the competition should Togo fail to beat France later.

Scotland drew 1-1 with Togo in their opening game, before shocking hosts France with a 1-0 win.

Two excellent goals gave Scotland a dream start against South Korea, taking the lead after just 90 seconds.

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton got to a long ball wide on the left, and picked out Chelsea's Gilmour on the edge of the box. The 16-year-old calmly controlled the ball, feinted to shoot with his left foot, before picking his spot with his right through a crowded penalty box.

Then West Bromwich Albion forward Burke picked up the ball in his own half, played a one-two and continued a bursting run forward, skipping past two players before beating the goalkeeper.

With 15 minutes to go the Koreans pulled one back through Lee's free-kick. Goalkeeper Ross Doohan got his hands to the effort but could not keep it out.

They threw everything at Scotland after that, but Gemmill's side held on for the three points.