Luke Garrard: Boreham Wood boss signs new three-year deal
-
- From the section Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has signed a new three-year deal.
Last season the 32-year-old led the club to a fourth-placed finish in the National League before losing to Tranmere in the promotion final.
The former Wood defender had previously signed a two-year contract extension in February.
"It didn't take a lot of time for me to say yes, I am in a good position and a good place and I think that we are a club who are progressing," he said.