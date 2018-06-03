Dean Shiels: Midfielder to join dad Kenny at Derry City

Former Dundalk forward Dean Shiels will join Derry City in July

Former Northern Ireland international Dean Shiels is set to join his father Kenny at Derry City.

The attacking midfielder was released by Dunfermline Athletic in May and has signed an 18-month deal with the Candystripes which will start in July.

Shiels, 33, is believed to be one of three new signings set to be revealed by City in the coming days.

The transfer news comes ahead of out-of-form Derry's Premier Division trip to Cork City on Monday.

Friday night's disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to relegation battlers Sligo Rovers was a fourth loss in five league games for Kenny Shiels' men.

The clash against second-placed Cork will be Portsmouth-bound Ronan Curtis's penultimate game for Derry, who are fourth in the league table.

Striker Rory Patterson is available again after missing the Sligo defeat through suspension.

Dean Shiels' arrival at the Brandywell will be the second time he has played for his dad, with the pair having worked together at Kilmarnock during the 2011-12 season.

Shiels, who has 14 caps for Northern Ireland, was part of the Rangers team that won promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2016.

He underwent eye surgery in 2006, having lost sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old.