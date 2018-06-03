International friendly: Georgia U21s 2-2 Wales U21s

From the section

Wales Under-21s were denied late on by Georgia Under-21s as Rob Page's side drew 2-2 in Tbilisi.

Mikeltadze Beka opened the scoring after 14 minutes, his long-range effort finding the top corner past Owen Evans.

A Joe Morrell penalty on 30 minutes levelled the score before Mark Harris put Wales ahead in the first half.

But Georgia were awarded a penalty with five minutes left, Cian Harries being sent off for a second yellow, and Mikeltadze denied Wales the victory.

The two sides meet again for another friendly in Tbilisi on 6 June.