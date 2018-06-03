SWPL: Rangers beat Celtic in Old Firm derby

Rangers beat Old Firm rivals Celtic 3-2 in Sunday's Scottish Women's Premier League encounter.

Hibernian beat Spartans 7-1 with Abi Harrison and Lizzie Arnot both grabbing a hat-trick.

However, title rivals Glasgow City hit back with a thumping 6-0 win over Stirling University, with captain Leanne Ross scoring her 250th goal for the club.

Elsewhere, Forfar Farmington were 2-1 winners over Hamilton Academical.

The build-up to the game at New Tinto Park had been bleak for both sides, with Rangers having lost five games in a row, conceding 18 goals and scoring just four. Their past two encounters with Celtic had resulted in 3-0 and 5-1 defeats.

And in midweek, Celtic head coach David Haley announced he was stepping down from his post at the end of June after five years in charge.

Both teams badly needed the points. Only one looked up for it from the off. Rangers dominated the first 45 minutes but a defensive lapse allowed Celtic to take an early lead.

Natalie Ross ran on to Keeva Keenan's through ball, and as the Rangers defence tried to play offside she was given all the time in the world to lob goalkeeper Jade Baillie.

That did not dent the home side's desire, though, and they pinned Celtic back. Their reward came in the 18th minute when Lauren Gallon headed the equaliser.

Still Rangers were not doing themselves any favours at the back. A poor passback allowed German striker Josephine Giard to round the goalkeeper, but her attempt to hit the target flew across the box.

Again Rangers took control of the game and they deservedly went in front when Hayley Sinclair was first to the ball after a free-kick was blocked, before expertly picking her spot inside the near post.

Keenan shot wide for Celtic then Ross tried to control a cross rather than direct it goalwards as Celtic started to waken up.

However, it should have been 3-1 before the break when Jade Gallon ran on to a slack pass only for goalkeeper Kiera Gibson to get a nick on the ball to send it wide.

Six minutes into the second half and Rangers did get their third, Carla Boyce meeting Jade Gallon's cross and thumping a header home.

Giard raced through on goal but spurned her chance - failing to hit the target - but she made no mistake minutes later when she headed in the rebound after Rachel Donaldson's shot had hit the bar.

Brogan Hay could have restored Rangers' two-goal cushion when she charged down three attempted clearances to find herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Gibson was able to race from her line and collect.

Celtic threw bodies into the box as they tried to salvage a point. Cheryl McCulloch's shot lacked power and Nicole Pullar failed to hit the target from close range as Rangers saw out the game.

Celtic head coach David Haley: "It's frustrating. We're making individual errors and it's killing us.

"I warned them it was a Glasgow derby and they need to be up for it, and that's really disappointing. They showed good character I suppose in the second half and I don't think it would have been an injustice if we had got the third goal.

"I've had five, what feels like very long years [in charge of the team]. So I think it's time for someone else to come in and have a go at it and see where they can take us.

"I'll still be involved in women's football so I still want to see us do really well. If someone can take us that step further then brilliant."