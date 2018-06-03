BBC Sport - Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat
Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat
Northern Ireland lose 3-0 against World Cup-bound Costa Rica in the second and final game of their Central American tour in San Jose.
Johan Venegas gave the hosts the lead on 30 minutes with Joel Campbell and Francisco Valdo adding to their tally in the second half.
In sweltering San Jose heat, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill handed a debut to goalkeeper Conor Hazard.