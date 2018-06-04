Stephen O'Donnell hopes he has done enough to earn more Scotland caps

Media playback is not supported on this device 'This will live with me for the rest of my life' - Stephen O'Donnell

Stephen O'Donnell admits his performances in the defeats to Peru and Mexico may not be enough to earn him a regular spot in the Scotland squad.

The Kilmarnock full-back won his first caps, playing the full 180 minutes in Lima and Mexico City.

And he is hopeful manager Alex McLeish will give him another chance in the Nations League in September.

"I hope I've done enough to let him know that I won't let him (McLeish) down," he told BBC Scotland.

The 26-year-old rarely looked out of his depth and after a late call-up to the squad has done his chances of future caps no harm.

Scotland lost 2-0 to Peru on Wednesday before an energy-sapping 1-0 loss to Mexico four days later.

Scotland face another friendly with Belgium in September prior to taking on Israel and Albania in the Nations League as they bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

"Whether or not I've done enough to grab the number two jersey, that's not for me to answer," he said.

"I felt I worked hard, I certainly put in a shift in both games but this is international level, a shift maybe isn't good enough.

"So I'll go back to my club football and look back on a two-week camp I've thoroughly enjoyed and immensely proud to have been part of and hopefully it's not my last."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

O'Donnell's pride at having represented his country was evident in an emotional post-match interview at the Azteca Stadium, though exhaustion may also have played its part.

"I'm just privileged to be part of this," he added. "I got the call late and I just hope everyone, when they get called up to their national team, is proud to represent them.

"It's something I never thought I'd be able to do and to do that twice is something that will live with me for the rest of my life.

"The two stadiums are beyond my wildest dreams at the start of the season that I would have played not only the two games but two 90 minutes, and I'm delighted about it.

"But we didn't win and we shouldn't be footballers if we don't want to win and we didn't manage to do that."