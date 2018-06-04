World Cup 2018: Javier Hernandez in Mexico squad for Russia

From the section

Mexico have not gone beyond the quarter-finals at a World Cup

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez will make his third appearance at a World Cup after being named in Mexico's final 23-man squad.

Hernandez, 30, is the only Premier League player in Juan Carlos Osorio's squad to travel to Russia.

He made his World Cup debut in South Africa in 2010 and was a Manchester United player by Brazil 2014.

Mexico, 15th in Fifa's world rankings, are in Group F with holders Germany, Sweden and South Korea.

Three players from Portuguese champions Porto make the cut - defender Diego Reyes, midfielder Hector Herrera and forward Jesus Manuel Corona.

Mexico's opening match is against Germany in Moscow on 17 June (16:00 BST).

Making a 16th appearance at the World Cup, Mexico have reached the knockout stage at the past six tournaments.

Mexico final 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Substitute: Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca).