Joey Barton: Fleetwood's new manager reveals the end of his playing career

Joey Barton (right) has a long association with Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley

New Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has revealed he is giving up his playing career to concentrate on "giving it his all" in his first managerial job at the League One club.

"I have to put Joey Barton the player to bed," he said. "Some will argue that's a very good thing. The death of Joey Barton the player.

"Some people will have questioned this appointment," added 35-year-old Barton.

"But I intend to pay the club back over the next three years and give my all."

Barton's last appearance as a player was in Burnley's 2-0 home defeat by Manchester United in April 2017, after which was released at the end of the season, following his betting ban.

The once-capped former Manchester City, QPR, Burnley and England midfielder was suspended for 18 months after being found to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches over 10 years.

His punishment was reduced by five months on appeal, allowing him to officially take up office at Highbury, as successor to John Sheridan once his ban ended on 1 June.

"It's down to me show the faith that this club and the chairman Andy Pilling in particular have shown in me," Barton added.

"I love playing. It's something I dreamt of doing from as long as I was consciously aware but, from the age of about 29 onwards, I've thought about coaching and giving something back to the game."

Barton spoke to the media on his first day back in the game - and freely admits that his experience as a regular Talksport radio pundit over the past year has altered his thinking on how to handle the media.

"Being poacher turned gamekeeper for the past year I've got a deeper understanding of how everything is connected," he said.

"You realise it's a two-way street."

Aside from hanging up his boots, Barton also says he will be treading more carefully in future on social media platforms.

"To use it as I did as a player would not be the right thing going forward," he said.

"I never thought I would leave school and be followed by x million on Twitter.

"I probably didn't have the skills to handle fame then, if that's what you call it.

"Say something on Twitter and it make news in Indonesia. That's the reality of it now.

"But, as a 35-year-old ex-pro I feel I have a lot more skills now and that's what comes of maturing as a man."