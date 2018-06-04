World Cup 2018: England's Jordan Pickford to wear number one shirt

Jordan Pickford made his England debut in a friendly against Germany at Wembley last November

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been given the England number one shirt for this summer's World Cup.

The 24-year-old made only his third international appearance when he started the 2-1 friendly victory over Nigeria on Saturday.

Manager Gareth Southgate indicated afterwards that Pickford would start the opening World Cup game against Tunisia on 18 June (19:00 BST).

"There was a bit of a statement with the selection of Jordan," he said.

"His decision-making was good, although he was rarely tested."

Stoke's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope - the other goalkeepers in the squad - will wear 13 and 23 respectively.

Captain Harry Kane, who wears number 10 at Tottenham, is given the number nine, with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wearing 10.

England squad numbers in full

1 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

2 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

3 Danny Rose (Tottenham)

4 Eric Dier (Tottenham)

5 John Stones (Manchester City)

6 Harry Maguire (Leicester)

7 Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

8 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

9 Harry Kane (captain, Tottenham)

10 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

12 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

13 Jack Butland (Stoke)

14 Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

15 Gary Cahill (England)

16 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

17 Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

18 Ashley Young (Manchester United)

19 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

20 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

22 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

23 Nick Pope (Burnley)