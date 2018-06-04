Sam Long: Oxford United defender signs new contract
Versatile Oxford United defender Sam Long has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.
Long has made 26 first-team appearances for the U's, but did not feature for their senior side last season.
The 23-year-old, who can play at full-back and centre-half, played in 14 games on loan at National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough.
"I've maybe not had the best of luck but I see this as a new start," he told the club website.
"I have to work hard in pre season, show what I can do, and hopefully be back in and around the first team on a much more regular basis."