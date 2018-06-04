Matt Godden: Peterborough United sign Stevenage striker

Matt Godden scored 35 goals in 86 games for Stevenage after signing from Ebbsfleet in June 2016

Peterborough United have signed Stevenage striker Matt Godden on a three-year deal for "six-figure" fee.

Godden was Boro's leading goalscorer last season, scoring 14 times in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old had one year left to run on his contract with Stevenage, but rejected two offers of a new deal with the League Two club.

He is the sixth signing since the end of last season for Peterborough, who finished ninth in League One.

