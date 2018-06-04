Matt Taylor: Exeter City's new manager to bring fresh approach to club

Matt Taylor played 189 games over four seasons with Exeter

New Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he will bring a fresh approach to the club.

The 36-year-old was promoted from under-23s coach on Friday to succeed Paul Tisdale, who left the club after 12 years at St James Park.

"I want to be positive, I want to freshen this club up as best I can," said Taylor, who captained Exeter to back-to-back promotions from 2008.

"I want it to move forward like it has done in the last decade."

Taylor will release the club's retained list on Tuesday as he builds his first squad as manager.

Experienced help

With Tisdale's assistant Matt Oakley also leaving the club, and director of football Steve Perryman retiring, first-time manager Taylor is in talks to bring in an seasoned assistant to work alongside him.

"It'll be someone with experience at a high level of football, but also someone who knows this club as well. That's my first and foremost aim," he added to BBC Sport.

"This is a special club and this appointment is very important to me. If they can have a positive relationship with the players and fans and everyone else at the club then it would be excellent."

Taylor is no stranger to Exeter's good times. having led the club to promotion from both the Conference and League Two between 2008 and 2010.

He has also been on the staff for the last two play-off final defeats, and says his aim is to be pushing towards the top of League Two next season.

Paul Tisdale (right) hired Matt Taylor as both a player and a coach while at Exeter City

"It's going to be a huge challenge, I've got to be realistic in terms of our ambitions for next season on the back of two play-off finals," he added.

"As a new group of players and a new manager we've got to be mindful of what we're aiming for.

"We've got a good group of players already in place, if we can add a couple more who I want to bring in - it depends on the budgets and circumstances surrounding the club - then there's no reason why we can't be pushing again."

Tisdale influence

While Taylor has not spoken to former boss Paul Tisdale since taking the job, the pair did talk before he was interviewed by Exeter's board on Friday.

He says Tisdale has been one of the biggest influences on his throughout his football career.

"I spent so much time with him as a player and then as a coach, he was so level in terms of his mindset, he never let his emotions get the better of him," added Taylor.

"That's something I've got to be really mindful of. I'm an emotional character so I'll be different to Paul on the sidelines and I'll be different to Paul on the training ground.

"But I've got to stay at a certain level that the players and staff can respect at the club."