Steph Houghton: England captain out of World Cup qualifier with Russia

Steph Houghton captained England at the World Cup in Canada in 2015 when the Lionesses finished third

England women's captain Steph Houghton will miss the World Cup qualifier with Russia on 8 June because she requires surgery on a knee injury.

The 30-year-old Manchester City centre-back will have an operation this week.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has been drafted into England's 20-player squad for the match in Moscow.

The Lionesses are top of their qualifying group for France 2019, two points clear of second-placed Wales with three games to play.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.