World Cup 2018: Dejan Lovren named in strong Croatia squad

Dejan Lovren played as Croatia lost Sunday's friendly 2-0 to Brazil at his club's home ground Anfield

Croatia have named their 23-man World Cup squad, with Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren the sole Premier League representative.

Besiktas defender Matej Mitrovic was the player dropped from the 24-man selection for the tournament in Russia.

The squad also contains players from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

Croatia begin their campaign against Nigeria on 16 June (20:00 BST), with Argentina and Iceland also in Group D.

Croatia's 23-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).