Abel Hernandez: Hull City striker to leave Championship club

Abel Hernandez scored eight goals in 10 games for Hull last season, having missed six months with an Achilles injury

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez will leave the club after turning down a new contract offer.

Hernandez scored 39 goals in 110 appearances for Hull after signing from Palermo for a club-record £10m fee.

In a statement, Hull said they had made the 27-year-old Uruguayan an offer which "exceeded what the club would normally offer at Championship level".

"Thanks to this team, that has given me so many blessings," he wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes a fair agreement is not reached, and football is like that.

"I wish you all the best for the next year, I truly [think] that you can soon return to the Premier League because the club deserves it."

The Tigers finished 18th in the Championship in 2017-18.