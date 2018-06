World Cup 2018: Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz names final squad

Alireza Jahanbakhsh contributed to 33 goals in the Eredivisie this season (21 goals, 12 assists)

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Among those selected by the former Manchester United coach is AZ Alkmaar winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who won the Eredivisie's Golden Boot with 21 goals.

Ashkan Dejagah has been picked despite having played just once for Nottingham Forest after joining them in January.

Olympiakos striker Karim Ansarifard, who scored 18 goals this season, is also selected.

Iran face Morocco in their opening game on 15 June before completing their Group B campaign with matches against Portugal and Spain.

Iran's 23-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beyranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatollahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mehdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos).

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Mahdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).