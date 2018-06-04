Jody Morris: Chelsea youth coach joins Derby County as Frank Lampard's assistant

Chelsea Under-18s won the FA Youth Cup, Premier League Cup and Premier League youth titles last season under Jody Morris

Jody Morris has left his role as a youth coach at Chelsea to become Frank Lampard's assistant at Derby County.

The 39-year-old, who played alongside Lampard at Stamford Bridge and for England Under-21s, is Lampard's first appointment since taking over at the Championship side on Thursday.

Morris has been Chelsea Under-18s boss for the past two seasons, guiding them to successive FA Youth Cup titles.

"I am delighted to have him on board," Lampard told the Rams website.

"Jody has been hugely successful with Chelsea's youth team and he has won everything there is to win in the last few years.

"He is great at developing young players and that is something we are really going to look to do here."

Morris played 395 times in a career that spanned 17 years - appearing 173 times for Chelsea before spells at Leeds, Rotherham, Millwall, St Johnstone and Bristol City.

After retiring from playing in 2013 he joined the youth set-up at Chelsea, initially with their under-21s before becoming assistant manager of the under-18s in 2015.

"Jody played the game at the highest level himself, has a tremendous work ethic and is great in the dressing room," Lampard, 39, added.

"I have known him for so long now and his qualities and personality will bring so much to this club."