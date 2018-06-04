2018 World Cup: Switzerland name Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri in squad

Granit Xhaka (left) has made 61 appearances for Switzerland

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Stoke forward Xherdan Shaqiri have been named in Switzerland's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

Shaqiri, 26, will be playing at his third World Cup while 25-year-old Xhaka will appear at his second.

Ex-Arsenal defender Johan Djourou is also in Vladimir Petkovic's squad, but West Ham's Edimilson Fernandes is not.

Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner will captain the side ranked sixth in the world.

Basel defender Michael Lang is the only player in the squad who plays his club football in Switzerland.

Switzerland play Japan in a friendly match before facing Brazil in their opening World Cup group game on 17 June.

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica).