John O'Shea: Reading sign ex-Manchester United defender after Sunderland exit

John O'Shea was a Champions League winner with Manchester United in 2008

Reading have signed ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea, who will join when his deal at Sunderland expires on 30 June.

The 37-year-old joins the Royals on a one-year contract after seven years at the Stadium of Light.

He made his final international appearance on Saturday in the Republic of Ireland's 2-1 win against USA.

"John has played and won at the very highest level," said Reading manager Paul Clement.

"He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities. We look forward to him being a big contributor on the pitch next season."

The Royals have also signed Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom and Hull midfielder David Meyler since the end of the Championship campaign.

