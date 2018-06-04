Gillingham: Defender Finn O'Mara agrees new one-year deal

Finn O'Mara made his league debut for Gillingham against Blackburn in September

Gillingham centre-back Finn O'Mara has agreed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 19-year-old will remain at the Priestfield Stadium until the summer of 2019 after the club took up a one-year extension on his existing deal.

After making his senior debut at Blackburn in September, O'Mara made four appearances in all competitions for the Gills last season.

"I've worked hard to get that second year on my deal," he said.