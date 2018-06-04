Kilmarnock v St Mirren opens League Cup on 13 July

St Mirren beat Kilmarnock the last time they met in 2015, with Steven Thompson scoring twice

The all-Premiership tie between Kilmarnock and St Mirren will be the first match in the Scottish League Cup first round.

The Buddies, who are looking for a new manager, were promoted after winning the Championship and they travel to Rugby Park on Friday 13 July.

The other 15 fixtures in the opening round of first-round group games will be played on 14 July.

Ties will also be played on 17-18 July, 21-22 July, 24-25 July and 28-29 July.

As in the past two competitions, winners of group games are awarded three points and matches drawn at the end of 90 minutes go straight to penalties with the winner taking two points and a point going to the loser.

Group winners and the four best runners-up progress to round two, where they will be joined by Scotland's European representatives Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian.

Raith Rovers will be playing their home matches in Group C at East Fife's Bayview Stadium while work is done on the pitch at Raith's Stark's Park.

League Cup first-round opening fixtures

Friday 13 July

Group H

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (19:45)

Saturday 14 July (all 15:00)

Group A

Dundee United v Arbroath, Ross County v Elgin City

Group B

Falkirk v Montrose, St Johnstone v East Fife

Group C

Inverness CT v Cove Rangers, Raith Rovers v Cowdenbeath

Group D

Brechin City v Peterhead, Stirling Albion v Dundee

Group E

Ayr United v Greenock Morton, Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

Group F

Airdrieonians v Livingston, Annan Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Group G

Clyde v Edinburgh City, Queen of the South v Stranraer

Group H

Spartans v Dumbarton

