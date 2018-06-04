Byron Moore: Bury sign ex-Bristol Rovers midfielder

Byron Moore was one of four first-team players released by Bristol Rovers

Bury have signed midfielder Byron Moore on undisclosed terms following his release by Bristol Rovers last month.

The former Crewe Alexandra academy man has played 412 games in total including a two-year spell at Port Vale and played 26 times last season.

Moore, 29, is reunited with ex-team-mate Ryan Lowe at Gigg Lane, who is the current manager of the League Two side.

"He can get the best out of me," Moore said. I can contribute to getting the club back to where it wants to be."

Lowe added: "Byron is a big coup for us as there were plenty of League One clubs interested in signing him. I had to sell the club and myself to him, to get this deal done as quickly as possible."

