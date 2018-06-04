Loris Karius: Liverpool keeper concussed during Champions League final - doctors

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius sustained a concussion during last month's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, doctors have said.

Karius, 24, was at fault for the Spanish side's first and third goals in their 3-1 victory in Kiev on 26 May.

The German had tests at hospitals in Boston in the United States, and medics said the impact of the concussion was "likely" to have been felt immediately.

Dr Ross Zafonte said it was "possible" the injury "would affect performance".

Dr Zafonte came to his conclusion after reviewing "game film", a "physical examination" and "objective metrics".

He said Karius had suffered from "visual spatial dysfunction", a process which hampers a person's ability to process visual information about where objects are in space.

Dr Zafonte said it was "likely" that would have occurred immediately after the event that caused the concussion.

