Leon Britton: Rebuilding Swans under Graham Potter will need patience

Swansea City will need patience while they rebuild under manager-elect Graham Potter, says Leon Britton.

Swansea have agreed personal terms with Ostersunds FK boss Potter after a compensation package was agreed.

Potter's Ostersund have a reputation for eye-catching football and Swansea have been keen for an appointment that can re-introduce a similar identity.

"I'm sure, if he comes in, he would have his own idea of what he'd want to do," said ex-Swans midfielder Britton.

"If it is to play a certain way, we've all got to be patient."

Britton, who retired from playing last month after 536 Swansea appearance, was part of the Swans side that first made waves for their possession game under Roberto Martinez before going onto win promotion to the Premier League with the same brand of football under Brendan Rodgers.

Swansea have been criticised for losing that style in recent years, leading to their relegation to the Championship following seven years in the top-flight.

Leon Britton scored 13 goals for the Swans since first joining on loan in 2002

"It's good (Potter) has played that way before and understands the system of doing that," added Britton.

"But it's not a short-term fix. When we played that way under Roberto, it wasn't something that happened overnight, it was over the course of a good few seasons and then other managers took it on and put their own stamp on it."

Swansea have also agreed to bring in Potter's assistant Billy Reid and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay with paperwork on the appointments due to be completed next week.

Discussions over compensation took longer than anticipated, but Swansea had remained confident they would be able to secure Potter's services after opting for the former Birmingham, West Brom and Stoke defender over other candidates including Jaap Stam and Frank de Boer.

Potter played more than 300 games in the Football League, but his only senior management experience has come in Sweden, where he took Ostersund from regional football to the top-flight through three promotions, while also reaching the knock-out rounds of the Europa League following success in the 2017 Swedish Cup.

"We've been relegated back to the Championship after seven years in the Premier League, so you could see why people would mention people appointing someone with Championship experience," added Britton.

"But we've had a history before of appointing managers with no experience so it's not something that's new for the football club.

"It's worked well for us before, this club has always done things our way."