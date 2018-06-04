Tuesday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph feature the astonishing attack by Yaya Toure at Pep Guardiola
Guardian
The Guardian also has Toure, plus a frank interview with Neville Southall
Daily Express
The Daily Express also feature the Toure outburst
iSport
The iSport has a picture of Joey Barton in the Fleetwood dugout
Daily Star
The Toure-Guardiola saga is also in the Daily Star
Daily Mirror
And the Daily Mirror
The Sun
And it's also in The Sun
The Times
In the Times it's the Government and safe standing on the terraces

