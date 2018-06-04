Bromley: Winger Adam Mekki signs new one-year contract with Ravens

Adam Mekki joined Bromley from Tranmere last summer

Bromley winger Adam Mekki has signed a new one-year deal with the National League club.

The 26-year-old former Reading trainee was instrumental in the Ravens' run to the FA Trophy Final last season as well as a ninth-placed league finish.

He laid on the assist for Bromley's goal at Wembley against Brackley Town, scored by Omar Bugiel.

"Hopefully we can put the end of last season behind us and reach new heights this year," Mekki said.