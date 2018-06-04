Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson resigns as manager of League One club

Darren Ferguson has resigned as manager of League One club Doncaster Rovers.

In a statement on the League Managers' Association website, Ferguson said his decision had been made "after recent discussions with the board".

"I'm disappointed to have made this decision as I was looking forward to the new season, but I felt I had no alternative," he said.

The 46-year-old leaves the club after nearly three seasons in charge and a 15th-place finish last season.

Ferguson secured automatic promotion from League Two with Doncaster in May 2017.

But the former Preston and Peterborough manager found himself in trouble in January when he was fined £1,000 by the FA for saying he would "shoot" League One's "appalling" referees.

