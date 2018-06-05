Roma fined following crowd disturbances at Liverpool Champions League tie

Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final

Roma have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,632) by Uefa following crowd disturbances at the Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Italian club have also been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away game.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox suffered serious head injuries in an attack outside Anfield before the 24 April tie.

Charges against Liverpool will be dealt with by Uefa at a later date.

BBC Sport understands that Liverpool requested more time to Uefa to make their submissions.

Roma were given a two-match ban on selling away tickets, with the second deferred under a probationary period of two years.

Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, was attacked outside The Albert pub in Walton Breck Road, next to the ground, less than an hour before the match.

He had surgery at Liverpool's Walton Centre but has since been moved back to Dublin in Beaumont Hospital.

Italian Daniele Sciusco, 29, pleaded guilty to violent disorder over the incident.

Compatriot Filippo Lombardi, 21, has pleaded not guilty to the same charge and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody for trial at Preston Crown Court in October.

Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against both Liverpool and Roma following the game, which Liverpool won 5-2.

Liverpool have been charged with setting off fireworks and throwing objects while both clubs were charged for crowd disturbances based on incidents that took place outside the stadium.