Troy Archibald-Henville: Exeter City defender among seven released by club

Troy Archibald-Henville is one of just two players Exeter have paid a transfer fee for since 2003 - the other being Jayden Stockley last summer

Experienced defender Troy Archibald-Henville is among seven players to be released by Exeter City.

The 29-year-old has played 156 games for the Grecians in two spells spanning more than five-and-a-half years.

Forwards Robbie Simpson, Ryan Brunt and Liam McAlinden are also leaving, and defender Dan Seaborne and youngsters Alex Byrne and Lewis Williams.

The rest of the Exeter squad are still under contract as new boss Matt Taylor begins to build for his first season.

Archibald-Henville joined Exeter initially on loan from Tottenham in January 2009 and signed permanently a year later before leaving for Swindon Town in 2012.

He returned in the summer of 2016, but injuries restricted him to just 26 appearances in his second spell.

Brunt, 25, joined Exeter last summer, but failed to recover from a serious knee injury he sustained while at Plymouth Argyle in March 2016 and made just two substitute appearances in August.

Simpson, 31, who also runs a website helping people prepare for life after professional sport, scored twice this season having been out for almost a year after breaking his ankle, while 25-year-old McAlinden scored four times in 36 appearances in 2017-18.