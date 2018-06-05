World Cup 2018: Leroy Sane says he will 'bounce back' after Germany omission

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018's missing stars: Goals from Sane, Alonso, Martial, Pedro & Morata

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane says he will "bounce back" after missing out on selection for Germany's World Cup squad.

Sane, 22, was a surprise omission from the defending champions' 23-man squad.

The PFA Young Player of the Year scored 14 goals and provided 19 assists as City won the Premier League title.

"I'm disappointed I won't participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I'll give it my all to bounce back stronger," Sane tweeted.

"Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today.

"Nothing but the best of success to the DFB Team in Russia. Go get that title!"

Germany boss Joachim Low said it was a "close" decision to select Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt ahead of Sane.

"In the end it was tight. Both have great qualities, are fast and dribble," Low said.

"Julian Brandt had some good games at the Confederations Cup and was also very good in training.

"Leroy has a huge talent and he'll be there again, and we'll have to work more with him again from September onwards."

Germany begin the defence of their title on against Mexico on Sunday, 17 June. They also play Sweden and South Korea in Group F.