Barry Corr: Cambridge United striker signs deal until January

Cambridge had been in talks with Barry Corr since the end of the season

Cambridge United striker Barry Corr has signed a new short-term deal with the club, to run initially until January.

The 33-year-old Irishman was released by the U's last summer but returned to score four League Two goals in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Former Southend player Corr has scored 18 times in 39 league appearances since first joining Cambridge in 2015.

"At one stage he was talking about retiring but Barry's still got a bit of life in him yet," boss Joe Dunne said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "His main thing is just to make sure he stays fit for games and when he's needed by the team."