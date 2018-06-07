Barry Corr: Cambridge United striker signs deal until January
Cambridge United striker Barry Corr has signed a new short-term deal with the club, to run initially until January.
The 33-year-old Irishman was released by the U's last summer but returned to score four League Two goals in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.
Former Southend player Corr has scored 18 times in 39 league appearances since first joining Cambridge in 2015.
"At one stage he was talking about retiring but Barry's still got a bit of life in him yet," boss Joe Dunne said.
He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "His main thing is just to make sure he stays fit for games and when he's needed by the team."