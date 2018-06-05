Leonardo Da Silva Lopes: Wigan Athletic sign Peterborough United midfielder on four-year deal

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes has been involved with Portugal's under-21 set-up

Newly-promoted Championship side Wigan Athletic have signed Peterborough United midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes on a four-year contract.

Wigan stated an "undisclosed" fee was paid, but Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed they accepted a "seven figure" offer for the player.

Lisbon-born Da Silva, 19, has played 107 games since his April 2015 debut against Crawley, aged 16.

"This is a really strong addition to our squad," said boss Paul Cook.

"Leo has been one of the best young players in the EFL over the past couple of seasons."

MacAnthony tweeted: "Delighted for you Leo & well done to our Academy with another seven-figure sale on talented teenager who will do brilliant as he rises through the leagues.

"Not always appreciated as 'One of our own' whilst here but football people can see the talent. We will miss you Leo."

