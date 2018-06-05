World Cup 2018: Look at every home shirt for this summer's tournament

From the section

All 32 countries have released their kits for the 2018 World Cup.

Here are the home shirts each team will wear in Russia, including the Nigerian jersey which sold out after three million pre-orders.

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

All kit photos by Simon Hofmann for Fifa