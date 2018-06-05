World Cup 2018: Look at every home shirt for this summer's tournament

All 32 countries have released their kits for the 2018 World Cup.

Here are the home shirts each team will wear in Russia, including the Nigerian jersey which sold out after three million pre-orders.

Group A

Russia

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Egypt

Uruguay

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Portugal

Spain

Spain and Andres Iniesta

Morocco

Morocco

Iran

Iran

Group C

France

France and Antoine Griezmann

Australia

Australia

Peru

Peru

Denmark

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Argentina and Lionel Messi

Iceland

Iceland

Croatia

Croatia

Nigeria

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Brazil and Neymar

Switzerland

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

Serbia

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Germany and Mesut Ozil

Mexico

Mexico

Sweden

Sweden

South Korea

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Belgium and Eden Hazard

Panama

Panama

Tunisia

Tunisia

England

England and Harry Kane

Group H

Poland

Poland

Senegal

Senegal

Colombia

Colombia

Japan

Japan

All kit photos by Simon Hofmann for Fifa

