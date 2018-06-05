Sammy Clingan: Former Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Glenavon deal

Sammy Clingan scored 12 goals for Glenavon this season

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Sammy Clingan has agreed a one-year contract extension with Irish Premiership club Glenavon.

Clingan, 34, helped Glenavon finish third in the Premiership this season after moving from Linfield last August.

""Sammy was brilliant for us last season, not just on the pitch," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"With the youthfulness of our squad at the minute, it's so important to have people like Sammy and Jonny Tuffey."

Belfast man Clingan, who won 39 Northern Ireland caps, started his cross-channel career with Wolves in and also had spells at Chesterfield, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Coventry City, Doncaster Rovers and Kilmarnock before signing for Linfield in 2016.

Injured hindered his one-year stint at Windsor Park but he was a regular for Glenavon this season as his notched 12 goals for the Lurgan Blues.

"Having Sammy on board for another season is brilliant news for the football club and hopefully he can have another season on the pitch like he did this year," added Hamilton.

"If you'd have told me we were going to get 11 or 12 goals out of Sammy this year, I would have laughed.

"Albeit a lot of the goals were penalties, that's an important job in the modern era. Having a good penalty taker is worth its weight in gold as well."