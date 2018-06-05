Benik Afobe: Stoke City want Wolves forward just four days after joining

Wolves lost only two games in which Benik Afobe played last season

Stoke City are keen to sign striker Benik Afobe from Wolves - only four days after the Championship winners signed him from Bournemouth.

Afobe, 25, rejoined Wolves on loan in January from the Cherries and scored six goals in 16 appearances as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves triggered a clause in the deal to sign the Democratic Republic of Congo international for £10m on Friday.

However, it is anticipated a move to Stoke will be completed for £12m.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international scored 22 goals in 46 league matches in his first spell with Wolves before moving to Bournemouth for £10m in 2016.

Former Arsenal forward Afobe scored 11 goals in 70 appearances at Bournemouth before joining for a second spell at Molineux earlier this year.