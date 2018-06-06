Match ends, Norway 1, Panama 0.
Norway 1-0 Panama
-
- From the section World Cup
Bournemouth's Joshua King scored the only goal as Norway beat England's World Cup group opponents Panama in their final friendly before Russia.
King chased down his own header and side-footed home in the fourth minute for his 13th goal in 34 caps.
Panama will head to their first World Cup with just one goal from their five international matches in 2018.
They had just one shot on target in Oslo and it follows last week's 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland.
The Central American side made four changes from that stalemate in Panama City but still look worryingly short of goals before they face Belgium in their Group G opener on Monday, 18 June.
No Panama player scored more than two goals during Concacaf World Cup qualifying and they reached Russia with a negative goal difference of -1.
England face them on Sunday, 24 June, before Panama's final group game against Tunisia on Thursday, 28 June.
Line-ups
Norway
- 22GrytebustSubstituted forNylandat 45'minutes
- 17Linnes
- 4Reginiussen
- 3AjerBooked at 31mins
- 2Meling
- 8JohansenSubstituted forSelnaesat 77'minutes
- 19Henriksen
- 15BergeSubstituted forMidtsjøat 45'minutes
- 24FossumSubstituted forZahidat 89'minutes
- 7KingSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes
- 21JohnsenSubstituted forSørlothat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jarstein
- 5Rosted
- 6Nordtveit
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 14Hedenstad
- 16Svensson
- 18Selnaes
- 23Kamara
- 25Zahid
Panama
- 1Penedo
- 13MachadoSubstituted forMurilloat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 5TorresSubstituted forCummingsat 58'minutes
- 4Escobar
- 15Davis
- 6GómezSubstituted forPimentelat 79'minutes
- 8BárcenasSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
- 20Godoy
- 11Cooper
- 21RodriguezSubstituted forQuinteroat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7PérezSubstituted forDiazat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Murillo
- 3Cummings
- 9Torres
- 10Diaz
- 12Calderón
- 14Pimentel
- 16Arroyo
- 17Ovalle
- 18Tejada
- 19Quintero
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Baloy
- 24Avila
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 1, Panama 0.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Torres (Panama) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Davis with a cross.
Gabriel Torres (Panama) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Linnes (Norway).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Ghayas Zahid replaces Iver Fossum.
Booking
Alberto Quintero (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alberto Quintero (Panama).
Ola Kamara (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eric Davis (Panama) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fredrik Midtsjø (Norway).
Attempt missed. Iver Fossum (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
Attempt missed. Ola Kamara (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Offside, Norway. Birger Meling tries a through ball, but Iver Fossum is caught offside.
Ismael Diaz (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Linnes (Norway).
Attempt missed. Ola Kamara (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Alberto Quintero (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Ole Selnaes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Panama. Valentín Pimentel replaces Gabriel Gómez because of an injury.
Delay in match Gabriel Gómez (Panama) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Ole Selnaes replaces Stefan Johansen.
Attempt blocked. Ismael Diaz (Panama) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gabriel Gómez (Panama).
Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Fidel Escobar (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Birger Meling.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Torres (Panama) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ismael Diaz (Panama) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Murillo.
Fidel Escobar (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ola Kamara (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Alberto Quintero (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Murillo.
Offside, Panama. Jaime Penedo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Torres is caught offside.
Michael Murillo (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).
Gabriel Gómez (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Offside, Panama. Fidel Escobar tries a through ball, but Gabriel Torres is caught offside.