Foul by Serdar Gurler (Turkey).
Russia v Turkey
-
- From the section World Cup
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 28SmolnikovSubstituted forFigueira Fernandesat 77'minutes
- 29Kutepov
- 4Ignashevich
- 19Samedov
- 47Zobnin
- 8GazinskiySubstituted forKudryashovat 76'minutes
- 18ZhirkovBooked at 56mins
- 9DzagoevBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMiranchukat 60'minutes
- 17Golovin
- 10Smolov
Substitutes
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 7Kuzyaev
- 13Kudryashov
- 14Granat
- 15Miranchuk
- 16Miranchuk
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
- 27Cheryshev
- 30Gabulov
- 99Lunev
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4Söyüncü
- 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 71mins
- 11YaziciSubstituted forOzyakupat 45'minutes
- 5YokusluBooked at 50mins
- 14TekdemirSubstituted forTopalat 45'minutes
- 21KahveciSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
- 18Karaman
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 6Bayram
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 15Topal
- 16Türüç
- 19Malli
- 20Akbaba
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Mario Fernandes replaces Igor Smolnikov.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Fedor Kudryashov replaces Yuri Gazinskiy.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Gurler replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Offside, Russia. Sergei Ignashevich tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt missed. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy.
Offside, Turkey. Serkan Kirintili tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Offside, Russia. Ilya Kutepov tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Booking
Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey).
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksandr Samedov following a set piece situation.
Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia).
Foul by Mehmet Topal (Turkey).
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 1, Turkey 1. Yunus Malli (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serkan Kirintili.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mehmet Topal.
Booking
Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sener Ozbayrakli (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Zhirkov (Russia).
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.
Booking
Alan Dzagoev (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Dzagoev (Russia).
Offside, Russia. Igor Smolnikov tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Booking
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sener Ozbayrakli (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.