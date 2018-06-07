Portugal 3-0 Algeria

Portugal's win over Algeria was their first victory in four games

Goncalo Guedes scored twice to boost his chances of starting at the World Cup as Portugal beat Algeria 3-0 in a friendly in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside before Guedes, who spent last season on loan at Valencia from Paris St-Germain, scored from Bernardo Silva's cushioned header.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes headed home Ronaldo's cross to double the lead.

Raphael Guerreiro's cross was then headed in by 21-year-old winger Guedes.

European champions Portugal's first match in Russia is against 2010 world champions Spain in Sochi on 15 June (19:00 BST).

Algeria, who reached the knockout stage in 2014, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.