Iceland held by Ghana in final World Cup warm-up

Iceland skipper Gylfi Sigurdsson fends of the attentions of two Ghana defenders.

Iceland's World Cup send-off was spoiled as Ghana came from two goals down to claim a draw in Reykjavik.

Kari Arnason broke the deadlock before Alfred Finnbogason nodded into an empty net after Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson's shot was parried.

Ghana struck back midway through the second period through Kasim Nuhu before Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey secured a draw on 87 minutes.

Iceland will now go into their first World Cup without a win in four games.

They begin their campaign on Saturday, 16 June, against Argentina in Moscow.

Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 and dissolved its football association on Thursday amid corruption claims.