2019 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Thu)

Women's 2019 World Cup qualifying Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Liberty Stadium on Thursday knowing qualification for the 2019 Women's World Cup is in their own hands.

Victory in Swansea and a win over Russia in Newport five days later would set up a decider with England.

Wales are currently second in Group A, two points behind favourites England who they are yet to play at home.

Manager Jayne Ludlow is without Reading midfielder Charlie Estcourt due to a knee injury.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Olivia Clarke (Boston United), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies); Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Wales Performance Squad), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Rachel Rowe (Reading Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies); Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Reading Women), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Ffion Morgan (Wales Performance Squad), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal); Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Wales Performance Squad), Melissa Fletcher (Reading Women), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Grace Horrell (Cyncoed Ladies).