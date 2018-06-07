Women's World Cup Qualifying
Scotland Women1Belarus Women1

Scotland Women v Belarus Women

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba and this website, Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Line-ups

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 2Smith
  • 5Beattie
  • 4Corsie
  • 3Mitchell
  • 11Evans
  • 8Little
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 13Ross

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 12Lynn
  • 15Howard
  • 16Murray
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Brown
  • 23Arnot

Belarus Women

  • 1Voskobovich
  • 8Urazaeva
  • 7Yushko
  • 6Novikava
  • 5Shcherbachenia
  • 16Kubichnaya
  • 3LinnikBooked at 33mins
  • 15Shuppo
  • 11Slesarchik
  • 9Kozyupa
  • 17OlkhovikBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lutskevich
  • 10Duben
  • 12Kovalchuk
  • 13Nikolaenko
  • 14Karachun
  • 18Kazakevich
Referee:
Lois Otte

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women642040414
2England Women54101701713
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom6105314-113
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women5311113810
3Poland Women521210827
4Belarus Women6114411-74
5Albania Women7115520-154

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women55001811715
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women7025419-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women6204916-76
5Faroe Islands Women6006041-410

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women65101511416
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women7025015-152
