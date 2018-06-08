International Friendlies
Germany18:30Saudi Arabia
Venue: BayArena, Germany

Germany v Saudi Arabia

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 18Kimmich
  • 5Hummels
  • 17Boateng
  • 3Hector
  • 8Kroos
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Reus
  • 13Müller
  • 7Draxler
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 2Plattenhardt
  • 4Ginter
  • 10Özil
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Goretzka
  • 15Süle
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 19Rudy
  • 20Brandt
  • 21Gündogan
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Gomez

Saudi Arabia

  • 1Al-Mayoof
  • 13Al Shahrani
  • 3Os Hawsawi
  • 5Om Hawsawi
  • 2Al-Harbi
  • 14Ateef
  • 7Al Faraj
  • 8Al Shehri
  • 18Al Dawsari
  • 17Al Jassam
  • 19Al Muwallad Al-Harbi

Substitutes

  • 4Albulayhi
  • 6Al-Burayk
  • 9Bahebri
  • 10Al Sahlawi
  • 11Al-Khaibri
  • 12Kanno
  • 15Al Khaibari
  • 16Al-Mogahwi
  • 20Abu Radeah Aseri
  • 21Al-Mosailem
  • 22Al Owais
  • 23M Hawsawi
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

