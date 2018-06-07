Women's World Cup Qualifying
Russia Women17:00England Women
Venue: Lokomotiv-2

Russia Women v England Women

Toni Duggan celebrates after scoring twice for England against Russia in a World Cup qualifier last September
Toni Duggan scored twice when England beat Russia 6-0 at Tranmere's Prenton Park last September

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England reaching their highest position in the Fifa rankings "doesn't mean much" if they do not go on to win a trophy, says head coach Phil Neville.

The Lionesses, who have never won the World Cup, are second behind the United States in the standings.

Neville's side can take a big step towards qualifying for the 2019 World Cup when they face Russia on Friday.

"Rankings aren't that important to me. I want a winner's medal," said Neville, a six-time Premier League champion.

England finished third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, but former Manchester United defender Neville wants his side to start winning medals.

"People make a big thing about rankings," he said. "But being first or second in the world doesn't mean much if you don't actually win anything."

England hammered Russia 6-0 in their first qualifying match in September but the Russians are undefeated in their past three group games.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs have withdrawn from the squad.

Christiansen has a thigh injury, while Arsenal midfielder Nobbs has a foot problem.

The Lionesses were already without captain Steph Houghton, who pulled out on Monday to have knee surgery.

Reading's Lauren Bruton, and Lucy Staniforth of Sunderland have joined the squad.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 8th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women54101701713
2Wales Women532030311
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom5104313-103
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women430110289
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women5104310-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women55001511415
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women7025416-122

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women6204816-86
5Faroe Islands Women6006040-400

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women55001511415
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women6015015-151
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

