Russia Women v England Women

Toni Duggan scored twice when England beat Russia 6-0 at Tranmere's Prenton Park last September

How to follow: Watch on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England reaching their highest position in the Fifa rankings "doesn't mean much" if they do not go on to win a trophy, says head coach Phil Neville.

The Lionesses, who have never won the World Cup, are second behind the United States in the standings.

Neville's side can take a big step towards qualifying for the 2019 World Cup when they face Russia on Friday.

"Rankings aren't that important to me. I want a winner's medal," said Neville, a six-time Premier League champion.

England finished third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, but former Manchester United defender Neville wants his side to start winning medals.

"People make a big thing about rankings," he said. "But being first or second in the world doesn't mean much if you don't actually win anything."

England hammered Russia 6-0 in their first qualifying match in September but the Russians are undefeated in their past three group games.

Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs have withdrawn from the squad.

Christiansen has a thigh injury, while Arsenal midfielder Nobbs has a foot problem.

The Lionesses were already without captain Steph Houghton, who pulled out on Monday to have knee surgery.

Reading's Lauren Bruton, and Lucy Staniforth of Sunderland have joined the squad.