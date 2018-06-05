John Sheridan: Carlisle United appoint new manager

John Sheridan won the League Two title as Chesterfield manager in 2011

John Sheridan has been appointed as manager of Carlisle United.

The 53-year-old former Republic of Ireland international has joined after helping League One Fleetwood avoid relegation at the end of last season.

He has succeeded Keith Curle, who decided to depart the Cumbrians after three and a half seasons in charge.

"There are challenges for the club, but I'm going to face them head on," Sheridan said. "I'm really proud to be Carlisle's new manager."

Sheridan has also previously managed Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Chesterfield.

He led Chesterfield to promotion to League One in 2011 and also won the Football League Trophy with the Spireites the following year.

"I've no hesitation saying that my hopes are to get Carlisle promoted," he said. "I have ambition, vision and want to establish a strong DNA within the football club."