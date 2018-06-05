Bromley: Kyle de Silva signs for National League club

Kyle de Silva made seven Championship appearances for Crystal Palace

National League club Bromley have signed former Crystal Palace trainee Kyle de Silva.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Ravens after two seasons with Dutch second tier club FC Eindhoven.

After his Palace debut in January 2012, De Silva also went on loan to Barnet and joined Notts County in July 2015.

"We're pleased to have him on board, and I'm sure he'll excite the supporters with his style of play," Bromley boss Neil Smith said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.