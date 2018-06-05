David Jeffrey: Ballymena United signs contract extension until 2020-21

David Jeffrey guided Ballymena to European football in his first season in charge

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has signed a two-year contract extension which will take him up to the end of the 2020-21 season.

In his two years in charge, Jeffrey has guided the club to consecutive top-six finishes plus a League Cup triumph.

Jeffrey's side also clinched a European spot in his first year at the club.

"I am delighted David has committed himself to Ballymena United for a further three years," said club chairman John Taggart.

"David and Bryan (McLaughlin) are a top team, completely self-motivated and driven to obtain success for the club.

"Already we have witnessed how a successful manager brings success, and I have full confidence in David and his backroom team to continue to breed that success over the next few seasons."

Jeffrey thanked the Ballymena board for the "appreciation, respect and belief you have shown to Bryan and I by extending our contracts even with a year still to run".

"In our time here to date we have seen some success, however, we have always said that we are here to waken the sleeping giant and we aim to do just that," added Jeffrey.